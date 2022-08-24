BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan announces changes to visitor policies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan has announced new changes to its visitor policies. The policies became effective starting on Wednesday, August 24.

One of the changes is that minors (individuals ages 15 and younger) will now be allowed to visit adult and pediatric patients. They must be accompanied with a supervising adult during regular visiting hours. Minors must also adhere to masking requirements.

Another new change is that non-COVID-19 patients who are in private rooms will be allowed one adult overnight visitor. At this time, minors are not permitted for overnight visits.

BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan’s visitor guidelines can be found below:



Adult hospital inpatient; labor and delivery; OB triage; and cath lab: four visitors. Visitors can be different individuals each day

Adult emergency department, urgent care: surgery, and endoscopy: two visitors.

Adult lab and radiology: one visitor.

Pediatric emergency department, surgery, lab, and radiology: two visitors.

Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital bone marrow transplant unit: minors younger than 12 years old are not permitted.

Neonatal ICU minor visitors must be sibling of patient.

Physician and medical offices: two visitors (some locations may have tighter access because of space limitations).

All visitors are asked to follow personal protective equipment guidelines at all times. They must consistently wear an acceptable, clean, well-fitting, filtering face covering. Medical-grade procedural masks are available for all visitors.

Inpatient adult and pediatric COVID-19-positive patients can have two adult visitors (ages 16 or older). The visitors must be the same people throughout the patient’s stay at the hospital and must abide by all personal protective equipment (PPE) expectations.

“At Spectrum Health, the safety and well-being of our patients and team members are our highest priority,” said Chad Tuttle, senior vice president, hospital and post-acute operations for Spectrum Health West Michigan. “We also recognize the importance of patients staying connected with loved ones. These revised restrictions will remain in place as long as current infectious disease rates remain stable.”

The new visitor restrictions apply to the following Spectrum Health West Michigan hospitals and nearby physician offices and ambulatory care sites:



Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital

Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children's Hospital

Spectrum Health: Fred and Lena Meijer Heart Center

Spectrum Health Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion

Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital

Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial

Spectrum Health Kelsey Hospital

Spectrum Health Pennock

Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital

Spectrum Health United Hospital

Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital

Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital

More information on BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan’s visitor guidelines can be found on its website.

