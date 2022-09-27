Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

BHSH Spectrum Health to open behavioral health youth clinic in Grand Rapids

Spectrum Health
Spectrum Health
Undated Spectrum Health Photo
Spectrum Health
Posted at 10:15 PM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 22:15:20-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan has announced that it will be opening a new behavioral health youth clinic. The clinic will be located at 1545 68th Street Southeast, Suite 200, in Grand Rapids.

The clinic will help adolescents and young adults between the ages of 15-25, which is when chronic mental illness and addictions can begin to form. It will work on evaluating, diagnosing, and treating youth to help them transition into adulthood.

The clinic’s services will include psychiatry, psychological testing, and psychotherapy to address mental health needs, including anxiety, depression, substance use disorder, and other diagnoses.

“Half of mental illnesses begin by age 14,” said Dr. Subodh Jain, division chief of psychiatry at BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan. “By opening this clinic and targeting care to this age group, we hope to be able to care for patients early which is key for successful treatment.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered