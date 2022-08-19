Watch Now
BHSH Spectrum Health named Centering Site of the Year

Taylor Ballek/Spectrum Health Beat
Each session begins with the women getting an individual exam in a discreet corner of the room. They can ask questions of health care professionals and hear their baby's heartbeat. (Taylor Ballek | Spectrum Health Beat)
Posted at 10:42 AM, Aug 19, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan is being recognized nationally for its pregnancy program!

We’re told the Centering Healthcare Institute (CHI) has awarded BHSH as the first recipient of the Centering Site of the Year award for the care model utilized by the local health system’s CenteringPregnancy plan, executed in partnership with Priority Health.

“We are deeply grateful to receive this national award for our CenteringPregnancy program, especially considering the challenges COVID-19 created for this normally in-person program,” says Vice President Cheryl Wolfe, MD, MBA. “Our team has gone above and beyond to keep patients engaged and motivated and to find the best way to serve our patients.”

BHSH says the program takes assessment of patients’ health and uses that information to determine the best way to support them during pregnancy.

Research show the program reduces risk for preterm birth and eliminates disparities in care, the health system adds.

