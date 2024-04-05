Benton Harbor man gets nearly 5 years in prison following shootout

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Benton Harbor man will serve just under 6 years in jail followed by a 3-year supervised release, says a federal judge in Grand Rapids.

Shamonte Demorquez Buchanan pleaded guilty in December last year, of being a felon in possession of a firearm after a shootout in a Benton Harbor apartment complex.

Surveillance video and forensic evidence from the July 2023 incident showed the 26-year-old fired 13 rounds from a gun with an extended magazine before being shot, dropping the weapon.

Multiple shooters fired rounds that hit apartments where residents, including children, were inside.

Buchanan’s prior felony convictions prohibited him from possessing a firearm.

The 71-month sentence was issued as part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods, an initiative to reduce violent crime throughout the country that includes collaborations between state, county, federal, local, and tribal law enforcement focusing on those driving violent crime.