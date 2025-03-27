Beloved lion at John Ball Zoo moves to Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — One of John Ball Zoo’s beloved lions is moving to a new home across state lines.

Kiume is set to make his debut at the Fort Wayne Zoo in Indiana this Friday, the zoo announced Thursday. He will join Ina, the Indiana zoo’s lioness.

“We have been working with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan to find the perfect match for Ina and we are overjoyed to have Kiume here,” says Vice President of Animal Care & Conservation Education Michelle Smurl. “Though guests are just now beginning to see glimpses of him, Ina and Kiume have been going through carefully planned and phased introductions for the past several months. Throughout this complex process, our Animal Care Team have been elated to see how well these two have bonded.”

Kiume and Ina’s union comes after both lions lost their mates last year, according to the Fort Wayne Zoo. It was crucial for both lions to find new mates, as lions are naturally social.

Visitors to the Indiana zoo are asked to demonstrate patience as Kiume adapts to his new environment. He may be out of public view until he is fully acclimated.

We’re told there are only 23,000 wild lions left in the world. The Fort Wayne Zoo is doing what it can to conserve the species through their partnership with Lion Guardians.

Visit the zoo’s website for more about its conservation efforts.

