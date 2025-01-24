Bell's Brewery opens new taproom inside Gerald Ford Airport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of West Michigan’s most popular breweries has opened a new shop inside Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

Bell’s Brewery opened its first location in Kalamazoo back in 1985. They have served iconic beers like Two-Hearted and Oberon since then.

They held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday afternoon for Bell’s Tap and Table, which can be found in Concourse B.

The new location will serve classic brews as well as breakfast, lunch and dinner food options.

