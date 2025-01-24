Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Bell's Brewery opens new taproom inside Gerald Ford Airport

Bells in the airport render 2.png
Gerald R. Ford International Airport.
A rendering of the new Bell's Brewery location in the Gerald R. Ford International Airport coming in Winter 2024/2025.
Bells in the airport render 2.png
Bells in the airport render 1.png
Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of West Michigan’s most popular breweries has opened a new shop inside Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

Bell’s Brewery opened its first location in Kalamazoo back in 1985. They have served iconic beers like Two-Hearted and Oberon since then.

They held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday afternoon for Bell’s Tap and Table, which can be found in Concourse B.

The new location will serve classic brews as well as breakfast, lunch and dinner food options.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Path Forward

A Path Forward