‘Be Great Tailgate’ supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There’s a tailgate happening in Grand Rapids Thursday with everyone rooting for the same team— our youth.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids are working to help kids in the community reach their fullest potential.

The Steil Club is holding its Be Great Tailgate which started at 5:30 p.m.

This event includes food trucks, Buffalo Wild Wings, a drink station and much more.

There’s also a silent auction with plenty of items to bid on, including spa, wine and golf packages— and you can even bid online.

The purpose of the event is to help the Boys & Girls Clubs continue to provide a safe space for kids, mentorships, workforce readiness skills and more.

