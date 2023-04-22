Watch Now
Baxter United partners with Kent Habitat for roadmap to neighborhood's future

One Grand Rapids community is developing a vision for improvement so it's asking community members for their input.
Posted at 10:36 PM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 22:47:43-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One Grand Rapids community is developing a vision for improvement so it's asking community members for their input.

Baxter United and Habitat for Humanity Kent County are making a roadmap for the future. There's a neighborhood session at the Baxter Community Center from 12 p.m.- 2 p.m. on Saturday.

"We're using this as an opportunity to strengthen and reinforce our assets and our strengths," Baxter United Community Neighborhood Consultant LaTarro Traylor told FOX 17.

The Baxter community is a rich area of culture and history.

"A cultural asset in the Baxter neighborhood is absolutely the Wealthy Theater. Absolutely. And the people here in the history and Baxter Community Center," Traylor said.

Now is your chance to work on improving those assets. Baxter United is hosting with Habitat for Humanity Kent County is committing to this building process.

So far, they have already had one meeting to discuss the neighborhood's future.

"This is a process of co-creating, and the more ideas we get, then the better neighborhood we'll get at the end of it," Traylor said.

Habitat Kent is celebrating 40 years in the Baxter neighborhood.

"They're in the process of building more homes there and also getting ready to commit some resources to the community," she added.

In honor of this special milestone, they want to know more about their area.

"We're taking this time to hear from the community and for not just residents, but stakeholders, people that work here. People that do business here, their own business here, and to hear what their vision is for the next 40 years and Baxter," Traylor added.

They plan to have a third meeting but are looking toward next month.

