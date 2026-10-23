GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two college basketball programs are headed to West Michigan this weekend as the Michigan Wolverines take on the Houston Cougars at Van Andel Arena.

Alongside the big matchup, youth programs and community events are giving kids a chance to get in the game too.

WATCH: Basketball takes center court in Grand Rapids, from college stars to young athletes

Basketball takes center court in Grand Rapids, from college stars to young athletes

The teams will meet Sunday as part of Battleground 2K26, a preseason exhibition bringing the two programs together ahead of the regular season.

For Michigan fans in West Michigan, the matchup offers an opportunity to watch the Wolverines compete closer to home.

Bringing the matchup to Grand Rapids

United Sports and Entertainment is the organization behind Sunday’s matchup.

Rhossi Carron, CEO of United Sports and Entertainment, spoke about the decision to bring the game to Grand Rapids.

While the game is expected to bring excitement to the court, organizers are also looking to make an impact beyond basketball.

Making an impact in the community

United Sports has highlighted its goal of making an impact beyond the court, particularly by creating opportunities for children in the Grand Rapids community.

"We'll be partnering with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids and both Michigan and Houston will be participating in the community initiative right here in the city on Saturday," Carron told FOX 17's Cassandra Alonso.

Carron said the event is intended to positively impact boys and girls in the area and help connect them with sports.

That focus on youth sports will also be on display Saturday, when the Grand Rapids YMCA hosts Try the Y Day at locations across the area.

The Y will be open to community members for free from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with each branch offering a variety of activities for families to try.

"It's a cool way to get the community in the building and see what we have going on," the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids Health and Wellness Director Jake Gillett told FOX 17 reporter Paige Meyer.

WATCH: YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids talks youth basketball

YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids talks youth basketball

The David D. Hunting YMCA branch in downtown Grand Rapids will have activities planned throughout the day including youth basketball demonstrations, art class demos, self-defense demonstrations and more.

Saturday families will also have one last chance to sign their kids up for the Y's Youth Basketball League at Saturdays event.

"It's a really popular program here, basketball is a popular sport in the city of Grand Rapids," Allison Sides, the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids Sports Director said, "So we're excited to introduce even more kids to the game of basketball."

The event gives families a chance to get active, explore programs at the Y and introduce children to different sports and activities, adding another opportunity for local kids to get involved as Grand Rapids prepares to welcome two major college basketball programs.

To register for the event click here.

The Michigan Wolverines and Houston Cougars tip off at 1 p.m. Sunday at Van Andel Arena.

WXMI.

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