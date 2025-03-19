Barnes & Noble to open new Grand Rapids location next week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Book lovers, rejoice! Barnes & Noble will open a new location in Grand Rapids next week.

The store will hold a grand opening ceremony at The Village at Knapp’s Crossing on Wednesday, March 26. The fun begins at 10 a.m.

We’re told bestselling author Erin Craig will be in attendance to cut the ribbon and sign books.

The retail chain tells FOX 17 the new store will feature a layout similar to other new locations, complete with books, games, toys and other merchandise. Guests can look forward to diving into a good book while enjoying some hot java at the updated café.

“We are delighted to be opening this brand-new Barnes & Noble, our second in Grand Rapids,” says CEO James Daunt. “When we first announced this new bookstore, we received an outpouring of enthusiasm from our local customers, and our booksellers cannot wait to welcome them into their new Grand Rapids Barnes & Noble.”

Barnes & Noble says it opened more bookstores in 2024 than it had from 2009–2019. They plan to add 60 more this year.

Follow the new location on Facebook to stay in the know on upcoming events.

