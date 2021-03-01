Awaiting first J&J vaccine shipment from Grand Rapids facility

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We are awaiting the first shipments of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to leave the Grand Rapids facility where it has been being produced for the last several months.

Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing, 140 Front Ave SW in Grand Rapids, has been working to produce the Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine which has been approved by the FDA.

Back in August of 2020, The U.S. Federal Government selected GRAM as part of Operation Warp Speed to expand fill and finish capacity for manufacturing and distributing vaccines or therapeutics related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One month later, Grand River Aseptic was called on by leading pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson to support the manufacture of its SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate to help ensure the vaccine supply is available to millions of Americans.

The company has remained tight-lipped about when we can expect to see the first doses being shipped from the Grand Rapids facility.

