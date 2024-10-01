Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

AVOID THE AREA: Police respond to barricaded subject in NW Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids stabbing and barricaded subject
FOX 17
Grand Rapids stabbing and barricaded subject
Posted
and last updated

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are asking the public to “avoid the area” while they respond to a barricaded subject in northwest Grand Rapids.

Community members are urged to stay away from Leonard Street between Parmelee and West End avenues while the Grand Rapids Police Department responds to the situation.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) tells FOX 17 a man was stabbed in the 1100 block of Maplegrove Drive. A woman then reportedly barricaded herself inside the home. No one else is inside.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GAB NEW-Logo

Every $12 you donate buys two books for a child in need.