AVOID THE AREA: Police respond to barricaded subject in NW Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are asking the public to “avoid the area” while they respond to a barricaded subject in northwest Grand Rapids.

Community members are urged to stay away from Leonard Street between Parmelee and West End avenues while the Grand Rapids Police Department responds to the situation.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) tells FOX 17 a man was stabbed in the 1100 block of Maplegrove Drive. A woman then reportedly barricaded herself inside the home. No one else is inside.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

