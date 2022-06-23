Authors coming to town for GR Public Library's summer series

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This Thursday, the first round of authors arrive in town for the Grand Rapids Public Library's newest summer series, "Writers and Readers."

With three once-a-month gatherings this summer, the Grand Rapids Public Library aims to connect local writers and bookworms with authors who write at the regional and national level.

Each event will feature a writing workshop and an author talk, with the workshops taking place at the Main Library and the author talks unfolding at Fountain Street Church.

James McBride, one of the first headliners of the series, is the author of the New York Times bestselling novel "Deacon King Kong," a story that explores the aftermath of a violent shooting in 1960s Brooklyn. He will be leading a discussion as part of "Writers and Readers" on Thursday evening, at 6:30 pm.

Other visiting authors include Silvia Moreno-Garcia, a New York Times bestselling author of "Mexican Gothic," and Cleve Jones, who penned "When We Rise," a story about activism that was turned into an ABC miniseries event.

"Writers and Readers" is free to the public and open to all, thanks to a sponsership from the Grand Rapids Public Library Foundation. Additionally, the series is giving out free food to attendees- food trucks will be available outside the Main Library during the day of the event, with the first 100 meals at each food truck complimentary.

Events will be taking place on June 23, July 28, and August 25. See the library's website for more details.