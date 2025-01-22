AT&T pledges $50K to help underprivileged Calvin University students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — AT&T donated $50,000 to Calvin University to help underprivileged students obtain better digital resources.

The university’s Wayfinder program gives free college credits to Grand Rapids-area adults who are faced with “social or economic barriers” to education beyond high school.

We’re told AT&T’s donation is meant to help the program offer free laptops and software to students, along with other resources.

“To know that my parents fought day in and day out for this dream, and here I am living it for them, and I can't wait to give back in the same way and show my younger siblings that, ‘Hey, look, you can do this,’” says student Lexie Zuno. “I will be the standard and be like, ‘Hey, look, it's possible, even when we come from little to nothing.’”

The Wayfinder program also offers support in the form of dinner for students and their children, preloaded bus passes and on-site child care.

