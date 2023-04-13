ArtPrize venue registration now open

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This fall, a completely revamped ArtPrize will return to downtown Grand Rapids with different prizes and programming, and it's already time to start getting prepared.

Venue registration is now open for the fall festival.

Here's what to know:

Venues must be located within the ArtPrize footprint and must be able to open a portion of their space to the public.

The registration period is open from April 13 through April 26 online.

Information sessions will be held on April 28 and May 12 from 2-4 p.m. and participating venues will be notified by June 2.

The 18-day festival runs from September 14 through October 1, 2023.

“We are working with the community to build a new ArtPrize, and this means there are elements, like our website, that will evolve in the coming weeks as we together redefine what ArtPrize is. We want to honor ArtPrize’s legacy while bringing new life to the experience for local residents and businesses, along with the global artist and art-loving community,” said Executive Director Catlin Whitington.

To register your venue, visit the ArtPrize website.

