ArtPrize 2025 officially begins in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Today is the day!

ArtPrize 2025 officially starts Thursday in Grand Rapids and will run through October 4th.

For the next few weeks, art from over 1,00 artists from 39 states and 18 countries will be displayed in galleries, storefronts, parks, museums, and public spaces all over Grand Rapids.

For a full list of this year's schedule of events, check out the link here or the map of artists here.

With a lot of visitor expected to head downtown over the next few weeks, it's a good idea to plan ahead. To help with that we've got the Downtown Area Shuttle route posted below or you can visit their website here.

City of Grand Rapids

