Art in Bloom returns to GRAM this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Art Museum announced that Art In Bloom returns this weekend.

Patrons will be able to visit the museum for $15 or for free (if they are GRAM members). Their full schedule is below:

Friday, March 19

Public Hours: 12 – 6 pm, Level 3 Galleries

Juried Winner Announcements: 2 pm, Virtual via Facebook Live

Saturday, March 20

Member Hours: 10 am – 12 pm, Level 3 Galleries

Public Hours: 12 – 6 pm, Level 3 Galleries

Floral-themed Gallery Chats: 1– 3 pm, Level 2 Galleries

Drop-in Studio: 3D Paper Bouquet Cards: 12 – 6 pm, Cook Auditorium

Floral Design Demonstration with Fleurology Designs: 4:30 – 5 pm, Virtual via Facebook Live

Sunday, March 21

Member Hours: 10 am – 12 pm, Level 3 Galleries

Public Hours: 12– 6 pm, Level 3 Galleries

Public Voting Closes: 1:30 pm

Public Vote Winner Announcement: 2 pm, Virtual via Facebook Live

For more information visit their website.