Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

'Armed and dangerous': Search for suspect in Grand Rapids marijuana dispensary robbery

NOXX Cannabis Suspect.png
Grand Rapids Police Department
A compilation of photos from an armed robbery at NOXX Cannabis in Grand Rapids from November 9, 2025.
NOXX Cannabis Suspect.png
NOXX Cannabis 1.png
NOXX Cannabis 2.png
NOXX Cannabis 3.png
Posted
and last updated

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are asking for your help to find the person who robbed a marijuana store with what appeared to be a pump-action shotgun.

The robbery happened Sunday, November 9 at NOXX Cannabis on Plainfield Avenue NE just north of Leonard Street in Grand Rapids. The suspect entered the store around 8:30 p.m. and appeared to point the weapon at employees, based on photos released by investigators.

NOXX Cannabis 3.png
A suspect points a firearm during an armed robbery at NOXX Cannabis in Grand Rapids from November 9, 2025.

In the photos, the suspect is seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans, white shoes, a hat with a "Straight Outta Compton" logo, plus a fake beard and mustache.

NOXX Cannabis 1.png
A suspect points a firearm during an armed robbery at NOXX Cannabis in Grand Rapids from November 9, 2025.

Detectives say the person should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Grand Rapids Police Department did not say what the suspect was able to take from the business.

NOXX Cannabis 2.png
A suspect points a firearm during an armed robbery at NOXX Cannabis in Grand Rapids from November 9, 2025.

Anyone with information on this robbery is encouraged to contact the detective bureau at the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3380. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER