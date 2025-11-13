'Armed and dangerous': Search for suspect in Grand Rapids marijuana dispensary robbery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are asking for your help to find the person who robbed a marijuana store with what appeared to be a pump-action shotgun.

The robbery happened Sunday, November 9 at NOXX Cannabis on Plainfield Avenue NE just north of Leonard Street in Grand Rapids. The suspect entered the store around 8:30 p.m. and appeared to point the weapon at employees, based on photos released by investigators.

Grand Rapids Police Department A suspect points a firearm during an armed robbery at NOXX Cannabis in Grand Rapids from November 9, 2025.

In the photos, the suspect is seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans, white shoes, a hat with a "Straight Outta Compton" logo, plus a fake beard and mustache.

Detectives say the person should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Grand Rapids Police Department did not say what the suspect was able to take from the business.

Anyone with information on this robbery is encouraged to contact the detective bureau at the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3380. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

