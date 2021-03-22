Area first responders hold parade for firefighter fighting cancer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Area first responders held a “parade of hope” on Sunday to show support for a man with cancer.

Shields of Hope, who organized the event, says the 26-year-old, who is originally from Marquette, moved to Grand Rapids to participate in a medical trial aimed at achieving a cure. However, it proved unsuccessful and the he decided to move home for hospice care.

While receiving chemotherapy treatments, Shields of Hope says the man went through the fire academy and became a certified firefighter in Michigan.

Organizers helped move the man and saluted him as he left West Michigan.

“We want to give him a grand send off as a brother in the firefighter community, public safety community,” said Chad Lynema, president of Shields of Hope. “Just let him know that we’re thinking of him and send him home with some hope, love, and encouragement.”

