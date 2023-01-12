Aquinas College went into 42-minute lockdown on Wednesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Aquinas College went into a 42-minute lockdown on Wednesday.

According to Aquinas College, campus safety staff and others in the area heard what sounded like gunshots coming from the direction of Wilcox Park at about 8:25 a.m.

The campus safety staff reported the sounds to the Grand Rapids Police Department and put the campus on lockdown.

The college reports that employees and students immediately followed the established lockdown protocols and sheltered in place.

Officers from the Grand Rapids Police Department and East Grand Rapids Public Safety searched Wilcox Park and the surrounding area. However, they did not locate a suspect or any weapons.

The Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed that there was no active threat to the campus. Aquinas College lifted the campus lockdown at 9:07 a.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube