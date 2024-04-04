Watch Now
Local angler snares massive steelhead from Grand River

The fish is 35 inches long, several inches shy of the state record.
Gustavo Reyes
Posted at 11:43 AM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 11:51:38-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A local angler caught a massive fish in the Grand River this week!

Gustavo Reyes, 34, told us he has been fishing salmon and steelhead (also known as rainbow trout) for eight years.

At around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, he caught a male steelhead that measured 35 inches long and 9 inches thick. He says it took 10 minutes to reel in.

We're told he caught it from the other side of the Grand River from the Fish Ladder, all while standing in three feet of water.

The fish came in several inches shy of the species’ state record, which was caught in Lake Michigan back in 1975, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR). That fish was 39.5 inches long and weighed 26.5 pounds.

