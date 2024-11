GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This year's Gentex Grand Rapids Santa Parade and tree-lighting will happen the evening of December 7.

FOX 17 Janice Allen & Kevin Craig

Organizers made a joint announcement on social media with the City of Grand Rapids Friday morning.

The parade kicks off at 5 p.m. followed by the tree lighting at Rosa Parks Circle at 6:45 p.m.

FOX 17

If you'd like to be in the parade or help bring it to life,click here!

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube