An artist featured on Beyonce's Cowboy Carter is performing at the ArtPrize Halftime Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The top ArtPrize entries will be revealed this weekend.

During the ArtPrize Halftime Show on Friday, September 26, the top twenty entries from each of the festival's five districts — voted on by the public — will be announced.

Voting will remain open for all entries until Thursday, October 2 at 10:00 p.m.

The ArtPrize Halftime Show will be held at Sixth Street Park from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., headlined by country singer Tiera Kennedy, who is featured on Beyonce's Grammy-winning Cowboy Carter, Jake Kershaw, a blues-influenced singer, and The Bootstrap Boys, a country group.

On Friday, October 3, from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., the ArtPrize Awards Ceremony will be held in a movie theatre at Studio Park and broadcast live outdoors at Midtown.

