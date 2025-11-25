GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On the biggest bar night in the country, a Catholic church in Grand Rapids is offering an alternative to drinking, a place of respite for those who struggle with addiction.
- WHAT: Mass of Healing for Those Suffering from Addiction
- WHERE: Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 2230 Lake Michigan Dr NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
- WHEN: Wednesday, Nov. 25, 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- WHY: A time of healing through mass and fellowship
- WHO: Any and all are welcome to attend, including those who struggle with addiction or are in recovery
'Our hearts are restless': Fr. Nick Baker shares personal story with addiction:
An alternative to alcohol: GR Catholic church to hold mass on biggest bar night
