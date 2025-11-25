Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

An alternative to alcohol: GR Catholic church to hold mass on biggest bar night

Holy Spirit Catholic Church
FOX 17
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
An alternative to alcohol: GR Catholic church to hold mass on biggest bar night
Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On the biggest bar night in the country, a Catholic church in Grand Rapids is offering an alternative to drinking, a place of respite for those who struggle with addiction.

  • WHAT: Mass of Healing for Those Suffering from Addiction
  • WHERE: Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 2230 Lake Michigan Dr NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
  • WHEN: Wednesday, Nov. 25, 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • WHY: A time of healing through mass and fellowship
  • WHO: Any and all are welcome to attend, including those who struggle with addiction or are in recovery

WATCH:

'Our hearts are restless': Fr. Nick Baker shares personal story with addiction:

An alternative to alcohol: GR Catholic church to hold mass on biggest bar night

Religion news from FOX 17's Sam Landstra:

Alumni donation to halve tuition at GR Catholic Central

'A very sad situation': Sand Lake church to merge, close as part of Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids plan

'We are living into a new day': Ministers in the Christian Reformed Church transfer to the RCA

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER