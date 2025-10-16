Alumni donation creates fund to halve tuition at GR Catholic Central for qualifying families

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Catholic Central High School will cut tuition in half for a number of families starting next school year, thanks to a huge gift from alumni.

Dan and Sherry Bowen, both Class of 1984 graduates, made a donation to establish "The Catholic Promise." Their gift was called the largest donation to Catholic education in the Grand Rapids Diocese's history.

Beginning with the 2026-27 school year, families could see annual tuition at Catholic Central reduced from about $13,000 to $6,000. To qualify, families must be registered and in good standing at a parish in the Diocese of Grand Rapids. Families with income less than $300,000, will have tuition beyond the $6,000 family contribution covered by the Catholic Promise fund.

"The Catholic Promise is not only a blessing to individual families, but also an investment in the spiritual and social fabric of West Michigan," said Greg Deja, president of Catholic Central High School.

"Our story begins with gratitude," said the Bowens. "Our parents before us, ourselves, and now our children are Catholic school graduates. The friendships we treasure, the values we live by, and the paths of our lives were profoundly shaped by Catholic education. Rather than wait for government vouchers or legislative relief, we believe our Church community can act today. The Catholic Promise is not a judgment on public schools, but a pledge to preserve a vital option for families who want an education that interweaves faith with knowledge."

"I sincerely thank Dan and Sherry Bowen for their tremendous gift to Catholic education in the Diocese of Grand Rapids," said Most Reverend David J. Walkowiak, bishop of Grand Rapids. "The Bowen's gift powerfully advances our efforts to make a Catholic school education attainable for families who desire it, which has been a priority of mine over the past decade."

The program is guaranteed for the next 10 years and could be extended based on its success. Applications for the Catholic Promise open November 1.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

