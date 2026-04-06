Amtrak forced to cancel some train routes due to washed-out tracks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Heavy rain forced Amtrak to cancel trains traveling through West Michigan after a stretch of track washed out.

The railway posted Saturday that the washout caused the cancellation of trains 370 and 371. Together, the line is known as the Pere Marquette, which connects Chicago and Grand Rapids.

Itinerary Change: Train 370 is canceled between Chicago (CHI) and Grand Rapids (GRR). 3 alternate transportation buses will be provided. Bus #1 will be express from Chicago (CHI) to Grand Rapids (GRR), Bus #2 will be express from Chicago (CHI) to Holland (HOM) and bus# 3 will… — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) April 4, 2026

Similar cancellations were shared Sunday.

ALERT: Due to track closure stemming from a washout, Pere Marquette Train 371 is now canceled between Grand Rapids (GRR) and Chicago (CHI), with bus transportation provided. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) April 5, 2026

An Amtrak representative said passengers on Monday morning's 6 a.m. trip were transported via bus. We talked to some of those passengers.

"I am the kind of person who does get a little bit frustrated if there's a sudden delay or if there's uncertainty, because I mean, even though they said, oh, the bus will be there, I've never taken a bus at this time because I've never had this scenario happen before, so I was a little bit nervous, I guess at first, but now I'm fine," a passenger said.

In a statement, Amtrak said it hopes to resume train service this evening, but they have to see if CSX reopens the tracks.

We have reached out to CSX for comment.

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