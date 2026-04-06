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Amtrak forced to cancel some train routes due to washed-out tracks

Heavy rain washed out tracks in West Michigan, forcing Amtrak to cancel Pere Marquette trains. See how passengers are dealing with the delays.
Washed-out tracks force Amtrak to cancel West Michigan trains
Amtrak
Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Heavy rain forced Amtrak to cancel trains traveling through West Michigan after a stretch of track washed out.

The railway posted Saturday that the washout caused the cancellation of trains 370 and 371. Together, the line is known as the Pere Marquette, which connects Chicago and Grand Rapids.

Similar cancellations were shared Sunday.

An Amtrak representative said passengers on Monday morning's 6 a.m. trip were transported via bus. We talked to some of those passengers.

"I am the kind of person who does get a little bit frustrated if there's a sudden delay or if there's uncertainty, because I mean, even though they said, oh, the bus will be there, I've never taken a bus at this time because I've never had this scenario happen before, so I was a little bit nervous, I guess at first, but now I'm fine," a passenger said.

In a statement, Amtrak said it hopes to resume train service this evening, but they have to see if CSX reopens the tracks.

We have reached out to CSX for comment.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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