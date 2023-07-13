American Legion raises awareness for veteran suicide with 22 crosses a day in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — American Legion is raising awareness for veteran suicide by placing crosses near US-131 over a 30-day period.

More veterans have died of suicide than from combat since 9-11, according to American Legion Post 2.

In an effort to shed light on the problem, Post 2 says they are collaborating with 22aday.org to place 22 crosses a day for 30 days beginning Saturday, July 15.

We’re told the display will be located outside Greenleaf Landscaping Supply in Grand Rapids.

The public is invited to stop by at noon to help set up crosses and learn what actions can be taken to prevent veteran suicide. Loved ones who lost veterans to suicide may attend and write those veterans’ names on crosses.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help or is considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 800-273-8255 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

