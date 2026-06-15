AMERICA 250: Try a cup of conversation at Grand Rapids' Democracy Cafe

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A cup of conversation can be had at the Democracy Cafe.

At public various events in the Grand Rapids area this summer and spring, the mobile cafe is encouraging civic engagement through respectful discussion.

"We really want to have short interviews and conversations with people about the city, their passions, their interests," Franklin Specter said.

Specter and three others — Gabe Edoway, Grayson Rodgers and Solomon Dukes — run the cafe. They all attend college in the area or have recently graduated. They also share a passion for conversations about how people and government can better their city, state and country..

"The purpose is to spread awareness about civic engagement," Rodgers said. "Spreading awareness about how far America has come and what we can do to continue to improve America."

In addition to face-to-face discussion, those who visit the cafe are greeted by a series of questions: What inspires people to show up for others? Who helped you understand the importance of voting? What values feel most important to protect for future generations? If they so choose, they can write their own responses on a sticky note and place it on a poster board for all to see and learn.

"This is new for me," Edoway, who is from Indonesia, said about the government and history of the United States. "The [US] government wants to keep in touch with its people."

"If I can go back to Indonesia and get the chance to do this, then I'd be more than happy."

On Friday, the cafe stopped at the Grand Rapids Asian Pacific Festival. In the future, it plans to make appearances at a block party for World Refugee Day, the Grand Rapids Hispanic Festival and A Glimpse of Africa.

For more information on the Democracy Cafe, click here.

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