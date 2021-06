CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Allegiant Airlines is adding another new nonstop flight out of Grand Rapids.

it will begin a new route to Portland International Airport in Oregon from Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

The company is offering one way fares as low as $86.

Portland offers a variety of outdoor activities, including hiking and mountain climbing at Mount Hood, or visiting one of six national parks.

The new nonstop route will operate twice weekly.