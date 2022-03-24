Allegan County man sentenced for defrauding $300K from elderly Holland homeowner

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man from Allegan County has been sentenced after pleading guilty to scamming nearly $300,000 from an elderly Holland homeowner.

55-year-old James Robert Black and codefendant Tyler Harris were accused of using a fraudulent roof-repair scheme to defraud $298,000 from the victim, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

We're told the victim hired Black to fix a roof and that Black and his associate pressured the victim to pay close to $300,000 to cover false issues such as injuries and hazardous working conditions.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Harris pleaded guilty on Dec. 3, 2020 and Black pleaded guilty on Nov. 12, 2021.

Black was reportedly sentenced to five years in prison and $238,000 in restitution.

“Grifters like Black will prey on anyone, but it is particularly galling to see someone victimize the elderly," says U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge. "Mr. Black deserves everything the judge ordered.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube