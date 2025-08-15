Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ain't That a Peach: Peach Festival back at Robinette's in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ain't that a peach!

The celebration of summer and peaches is back at Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery on Saturday, Aug. 16.

This family-friendly event runs from 9:30 am until 4:00 pm at 3142 4 Mile Rd NE in Grand Rapids. It features food, live music from Nicolas James, a demonstration from Lord of the Gourd watermelon carving, and a classic car show.

The festival is FREE to attend.

Event Lineup:

  • Mascot Meet & Gree 9:30 am - 11:30 am
  • Special Peach Foods 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
  • Live Music & Car Show 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
  • Lord of the Gourd 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

