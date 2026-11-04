GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After four days of uncertainty surrounding Grand Rapids Catholic Central's playoff future, the lights were on, the stands were packed and the focus Tuesday night finally returned to football.

WATCH: After days of legal uncertainty, Catholic Central fans turn focus back to football

After days of legal uncertainty, Catholic Central fans turn focus back to football

Catholic Central hosted Comstock Park in the opening round of the playoffs, a matchup originally scheduled for Friday before a dispute over a player ruled ineligible by the Michigan High School Athletic Association delayed the game.

Catholic Central went on to defeat Comstock Park 56-13 Tuesday night.

The MHSAA's ruling required Catholic Central to forfeit its six wins and removed the team from the postseason. Several Catholic Central student-athletes sued, and a Kent County Circuit Court judge granted a temporary restraining order Friday that put the ruling on hold and allowed the Cougars to remain in the playoffs.

PRIOR COVERAGE: Court upholds restraining order against MHSAA, allowing GR Catholic Central to play in football postseason

The game was rescheduled for Tuesday, but uncertainty continued after the MHSAA appealed, leaving the matchup in question until Tuesday.

Among those in the stands were four seventh graders from St. Paul the Apostle School.

The twists and turns surrounding the game were a major topic of conversation in school hallways this week.

“We’re honestly really upset because we’re gonna dress up as Adam Sandler for Halloween for the game,” Violet Maniaci said.

PRIOR COVERAGE: Court filings: MHSAA cites video evidence in Grand Rapids Catholic Central eligibility dispute

Court filings: MHSAA cites video evidence in Grand Rapids Catholic Central eligibility dispute

Halloween had come and gone by Tuesday, but the girls still showed up for the rescheduled matchup decked out in Cougar blue.

Some came to the stadium concerned tensions could spill into the stands.

“A lot of people were worried that there’s gonna be fights and stuff, and there’s a lot of security,” Maniaci said.

A larger-than-usual law enforcement presence was visible throughout the stadium.

PRIOR COVERAGE: Catholic Central football game scheduled for Tuesday night; MHSAA files appeal

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 From left, Audrey Schetz, Amelia Gaiser, Bridget Stenwyk and Violet Maniaci attend Tuesday night's Catholic Central playoff game against Comstock Park.

“I feel it’s kind of scary because there’s so many police, but obviously everyone’s having a good time,” Amelia Gaiser said.

Once the game got underway, the atmosphere in the stands remained supportive.

“I feel like everyone’s being pretty good about the situation, and no one’s really being mean or booing on a different team, and we’re all being supportive with each other,” Bridget Stenwyk said.

PRIOR COVERAGE: Michigan high school football powerhouse removed from Division 5 playoffs over ineligible player

While Tuesday night brought the Cougars back to the field, the students knew questions surrounding the situation weren't over.

“I think that it was kind of crazy that they decided to like take away our last like six victories because I know that the players worked really hard on like trying to get to where we are, and I think that it’s good that we have our game right now,” Audrey Schetz said. “But I guess we’ll see when they go to court on Friday.”

According to a statement from Catholic Central, the student plaintiff and the MHSAA are scheduled to return to Kent County Circuit Court on Friday, Nov. 6, at 9 a.m.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube