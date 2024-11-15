'After 7 long months, we are back': La Huasteca to reopen Friday as Iker's Tacos

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — La Huasteca will reopen Friday as Iker’s Tacos.

The popular Grand Rapids restaurant closed temporarily before moving several blocks over on Coit Avenue.

Iker’s Tacos is named after the owner’s late son.

"Our son passed away last year on September 11. So now we thought, 'Well, new location and everything.' That's a nice way to always remember our son," owner Salvador Oliveros told FOX 17 this September.

The restaurant, now located at 1634 Coit Ave. NE, will be open Friday at 4 p.m.

“After 7 long months, we are back,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook. “Thank you for your love & support; this was only possible because of you.”

Grand Rapids Mexican restaurant sets out on comeback with new name after late son Matt Witkos

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube