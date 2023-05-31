Aero Med adds new chopper to Corewell Health fleet

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Aero Med at Corewell Health, the new name for Spectrum Health, announced Wednesday that it added a new helicopter to its fleet.

Sikorsky S-76 C++ will become the new primary air ambulance operator in West Michigan.

“People have come to rely on our level of expertise and caring for the sickest patients and either bringing them to a facility that can provide them greater care or surgery or different services, or being able to land in the middle of a field and take care of one patient, or even more, at the same scene of an accident,” Aero Med & North Flight Aero Med Director Tiffany Obetts said.

This new helicopter flies up to 180 miles per hour for up to 300 miles.

“We’ve been serving the community since 1987 when there was a decision that the Grand Rapids area needed a medical helicopter,” Obetts added. “And since then, we’ve done well over 30,000 patient transports from, you know, anywhere to the Upper Peninsula to right here.”

This aircraft is a twin engine, 12-passenger, IFR-certified chopper featuring higher speeds, greater range and a smoother ride, according to Bristow Group Inc.

Sikorsky S-76 C++ is just the fifth helicopter the health system has ever bought.

