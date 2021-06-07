Adult Night Out events scheduled at John Ball Zoo this summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo is bringing back its Adult Night Out event series this summer, with the first event scheduled for Thursday, June 10.

Adult Night Out gives guests 21 and older the opportunity to experience the zoo at night without any children, according to a news release Monday.

Zoo officials say there will be select animal encounters for guests to enjoy, along with beer and wine selections like a specialty brew from Two Guys Brewing, as well as food options throughout the zoo.

A BBQ-themed menu will be offered at the zoo’s Monkey Island Café on June 10, for example.

John Ball Zoo is also welcoming sponsors for these events.

The rest of this summer’s Adult Nights Out will be held June 24, July 15 and 29 and Aug. 12 and 26, each from 6 to 9 p.m.

The zoo offers four times to enter at 6, 6:15, 6:30 and 6:45 p.m.

Tickets for all dates are available online for $18 for members or $20 for non-members.

Capacity is limited, so the zoo highly recommends reserving tickets ahead of time. Tickets may be available for those who walk up, but that isn’t guaranteed.