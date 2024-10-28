Adora-BOO! NICU babies dressed up for Halloween

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — About 200-300 babies start their journeys in the Trinity Health Grand Rapids NICU. These mighty minis have a lot of fight in them, and every milestone is celebrated.
One of the staff favorites? Halloween, because they get to dress the babies in their first costumes.
Check out the pictures we got!
Costumes were made with lightweight felt and worked with each kiddo's specific needs, incorporating their incubators and medical devices.
"We have successfully cared for babies born at 22 weeks gestation and weighing as little as 11 ounces," Trinity Health representatives told FOX 17.
To learn more about Trinity Health Grand Rapids NICU services, visit their website.