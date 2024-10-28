Adora-BOO! NICU babies dressed up for Halloween

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — About 200-300 babies start their journeys in the Trinity Health Grand Rapids NICU. These mighty minis have a lot of fight in them, and every milestone is celebrated.

One of the staff favorites? Halloween, because they get to dress the babies in their first costumes.

Check out the pictures we got!

Lookin' UDDERLY adorable for Halloween at Trinity Health Grand Rapids NICU

Halloween costumes will take your breath away!

This little one couldn't wait for life to begin

We hear she's in NICU for stealing hearts

He waddled right into everyone's hearts

We'd be LION if we didn't admit this is the cutest big cat we've seen

This family will never forget the caring staff

Someone is BERRY loved

Can't scare us away from this cutie

This soon-to-be-butterfly is so cute we just want to gobble them up!

Costumes were made with lightweight felt and worked with each kiddo's specific needs, incorporating their incubators and medical devices.

"We have successfully cared for babies born at 22 weeks gestation and weighing as little as 11 ounces," Trinity Health representatives told FOX 17.

