Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Adora-BOO! NICU babies dressed up for Halloween

Baby in lion costume - Trinity Health Grand Rapids NICU.png
Trinity Health Grand Rapids NICU
We'd be LION if we didn't admit this is the cutest big cat we've seen at Trinity Health Grand Rapids NICU
Baby in lion costume - Trinity Health Grand Rapids NICU.png
Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — About 200-300 babies start their journeys in the Trinity Health Grand Rapids NICU. These mighty minis have a lot of fight in them, and every milestone is celebrated.

One of the staff favorites? Halloween, because they get to dress the babies in their first costumes.

Check out the pictures we got!

Baby in cow costume
Lookin' UDDERLY adorable for Halloween at Trinity Health Grand Rapids NICU
Baby in SCUBA costume
Trinity Health Grand Rapids NICU Halloween costumes will take your breath away!
Baby in Rapunzel costume - Trinity Health Grand Rapids NICU.png
This little one couldn't wait for life to begin at Trinity Health Grand Rapids NICU
Baby in robber costume - Trinity Health Grand Rapids NICU.png
We hear she's in Trinity Health Grand Rapids NICU for stealing hearts
Baby in penguin costume - Trinity Health Grand Rapids NICU.png
He waddled right into everyone's hearts at Trinity Health Grand Rapids NICU
Baby in lion costume - Trinity Health Grand Rapids NICU.png
We'd be LION if we didn't admit this is the cutest big cat we've seen at Trinity Health Grand Rapids NICU
Baby in elephant costume - Trinity Health Grand Rapids NICU.png
This family will never forget the caring staff at Trinity Health Grand Rapids NICU
Baby in strawberry costume - Trinity Health Grand Rapids NICU.png
Someone is BERRY loved at Trinity Health Grand Rapids NICU
Baby in scare crow costume - Trinity Health Grand Rapids NICU.png
Can't scare us away from this cutie at Trinity Health Grand Rapids NICU
Baby in Very Hungry Caterpiller costume - Trinity Health Grand Rapids NICU.png
This soon-to-be-butterfly at Trinity Health Grand Rapids NICU is so cute we just want to gobble them up!

Costumes were made with lightweight felt and worked with each kiddo's specific needs, incorporating their incubators and medical devices.

"We have successfully cared for babies born at 22 weeks gestation and weighing as little as 11 ounces," Trinity Health representatives told FOX 17.

To learn more about Trinity Health Grand Rapids NICU services, visit their website.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GAB NEW-Logo

Every $12 you donate buys two books for a child in need.