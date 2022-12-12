Ada Christian Elementary students deliver bus full of donations to Dégagé

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Students and staff at Ada Christian School brought donated items to Dégagé Ministries following a “stuff the bus” event.

The delivery was made on Monday at the Grand Rapids homeless shelter.

Dégagé says the items will be added to the Heartside Community Christmas Store, which is scheduled to be held Wednesday, Dec. 12.

“It feels great to share the love of Christ and bring gifts for people,” says William. “Every day, like, you'd see, like, people just bringing, like, big loads of stuff and just, like, putting it in the back of that bus for like a few weeks. Now we all brought it here today and it was really great.”

Director of Advancement Mark Stuit says the school has held its "stuff the bus" event for Dégagé for three years.

“Our partnership with Dégagé has really blossomed over the last couple of years,” says Stuit. “They come in, and they lead us in a couple of chapels. And we feel that having the kids connected to the service opportunity with hands-on experience is very important.”

Donated items included books, games, toys and hygiene products.

