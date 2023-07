GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Disability Advocates of Kent County (DAKC) are moving their ADA anniversary celebration indoors in preparation for severe weather.

The party was planned for Millenium Park, but will now be held from 4-7 p.m. at the Special Olympics Inclusion Center.

They're about 20 minutes apart. Reach out to them via email at ashley.k@dakc.us or call (616) 323-2212 to find out how the change in venue may impact rides DAKC had arranged.