Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Actor Miles Teller makes appearance at Grand Rapids bar

Miles Teller visits Grand Rapids bar 3.jpg
FOX 17
Miles Teller visits Grand Rapids bar 3.jpg
Miles Teller visits SpeakEZ Lounge
Posted at 4:30 PM, Feb 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-06 16:30:50-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A familiar face paid a visit to a Grand Rapids bar Monday night.

Miles Teller visits Grand Rapids bar 3.jpg

Actor Miles Teller was at the SpeakEZ Lounge with The Long Drink, which Teller co-owns. The bar shared photos from Teller’s visit to its Facebook page.

“We had a blast last night with Miles Teller!” the bar writes. “Such a great guy; funny, friendly, and down to earth.”

A FOX 17 employee who was at the bar at the time says Teller spent most of the night behind the counter speaking with fans and signing phone cases, shirts, posters and even a shoe.

Miles Teller visits SpeakEZ Lounge

She says Teller did a little bit of bartending and took a few shots with attendees.

"Great Balls of Fire" and "Take My Breath Away" — songs that featured in Top Gun — were a hit with the crowd, and Teller encouraged guests to sing and dance along.

Teller is best known for acting in films such as Whiplash, Fantastic Four, Insurgent and Top Gun: Maverick.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book