Actor Miles Teller makes appearance at Grand Rapids bar

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A familiar face paid a visit to a Grand Rapids bar Monday night.

Actor Miles Teller was at the SpeakEZ Lounge with The Long Drink, which Teller co-owns. The bar shared photos from Teller’s visit to its Facebook page.

“We had a blast last night with Miles Teller!” the bar writes. “Such a great guy; funny, friendly, and down to earth.”

A FOX 17 employee who was at the bar at the time says Teller spent most of the night behind the counter speaking with fans and signing phone cases, shirts, posters and even a shoe.

She says Teller did a little bit of bartending and took a few shots with attendees.

"Great Balls of Fire" and "Take My Breath Away" — songs that featured in Top Gun — were a hit with the crowd, and Teller encouraged guests to sing and dance along.

Teller is best known for acting in films such as Whiplash, Fantastic Four, Insurgent and Top Gun: Maverick.

