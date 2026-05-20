Acrisure to cut 2,250 jobs amid rise in artificial intelligence

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Acrisure, a global financial technology and insurance company based in Grand Rapids, is laying off thousands of its employees.

On Wednesday, CEO Greg Williams sent a letter to employees, announcing that an estimated 2,250 of them would likely be losing their jobs, representing an 11% reduction in the company's workforce.

FOX 17 has confirmed the validity of this internal communication.

"This decision affects colleagues who have contributed meaningfully to building Acrisure, and was not taken lightly," Williams said in the letter. "It was driven by how work must evolve as we build the company we need for the future."

These layoffs, according to the letter, would begin on Wednesday and continue in phases into the next year, primarily impacting the company's operations within the country.

Williams cited recent technological advancements in artificial intelligence as reason for the cuts.

"Our future is not merely about doing the same work in a different structure... it’s about changing how work gets done," he said.

"We must continue to push the pace."

In October, Acrisure laid off around 400 of its employees as part of a shift toward "technology and automation."

Grand Rapids Professor says Grand Rapids economy could lose $30M from Acrisure layoffs Sam Landstra

On Friday, the company celebrated the opening of the Acrisure Amphitheater, Grand Rapids' newest concert venue, which secured the naming rights before its construction with a $30 million gift.

Grand Rapids Acrisure Amphitheater opens after years of planning and $184 million investment Matt Witkos

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