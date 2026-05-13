Acrisure Ampitheater releases video highlighting workers ahead of grand opening

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Just days before the grand opening of the Acrisure Amphitheater, the organization launched a short video highlighting the venue's impact on the Grand Rapids and Kent County areas, and giving a shoutout to over 1,000 workers seeing to its completion.

48 architects and engineers worked to complete the amphitheater's design and more than 1,000 construction workers participated in the facility's construction over the course of two years.

Grand Action 2.0, the organization in charge of developing the amphitheater, predicts that the venue will bring $807 million in net new economic impact to Kent County, and $306 million in earnings from 790 new jobs in Kent County.

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The Acrisure Amphitheater is set to hold its grand opening on May 15 with a performance by Lionel Ritchie. The venue can be host to over 12,000 visitors at each show, and is projected to welcome over 300,000 people to the Grand Rapids area each season.

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