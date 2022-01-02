Achieving 2022 fitness goals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Statistics show that year after year, losing weight and working out are some of the most common New Years resolutions. Many attempt, but lose faith a few weeks or months in and give up. A local fitness coach has some tips for those wanting to get in shape and make it last.

There are a lot of local places that can help you reach those goals, including the Barre Code Heritage Hills location in Grand Rapids.

“Whether that's increasing your water intake, getting moving more, taking walks, getting outside," owner Stacie Thomas said. “I always encourage people to set their goals small and realistic so that they're attainable and that you don't set yourself up for failure."

Thomas says she definitely sees an uptick in interest in working out around the New Year but it doesn't always stick. She says some of the biggest mistakes people make in taking on too much, too quickly and burning out or just losing interest.

“Definitely bring in a friend that's always gonna help increase your longevity so that you can stay accountable but also like have fun along the way," Thomas said.

Heading to the gym or just trying some moves at home, Thomas says it can be as easy as doing some squats in your living room. Feeling the burn and making sure you're not burning out.

Staying organized and writing down your weekly goals can also help, beginning with day one.

“Just allow yourself to start. Sometimes that's truly just the hardest part," Thomas said.

Tomas also recommends trying a few gyms until you find something you like, because if you're not having a fun workout you're more likely to jump ship. Many gyms offer great deals for new clients.