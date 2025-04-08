ACE PICKLEBALL CLUB: New indoor pickleball courts open in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new spot to play pickleball is now open in Grand Rapids.

On Monday, an Ace Pickleball Club location opened on 28th Street near Woodland Mall, the national chain’s first franchise in the state.

A “Midwest spirit” is at the heart of Ace Pickleball Club, said Kayla Goins, Vice President of Management at SOLU Enterprises, the franchisee.

“At a lot of places, you have to reserve a court, or you can only reserve during certain times, or you have to pay extra, right? We don’t nickel and dime you. It’s open play for our members at all times” Goins said.

For $99 a month, members of Ace Pickleball Club are able to access 13 professional-grade cushion courts, a ball machine, a demo paddle program, clinics, club-coordinated tournaments and more.

In addition, cameras on a select number of courts can be accessed via an app where players can replay moments from their matches for the purpose of officiating or improving their form.

“We are all about pickleball," Goins said. We don't have a bar, we don't have a restaurant, we don't have golf simulators or some of these other things that other locations do. Great for them, but it's not what we do here.

Regardless of familiarity with the sport, all ages and players are accepted at Ace Pickleball Club, as courts are separated by skill level. If, say, a beginner player doesn't have a similarly skilled person to match up against, a staff member will pair up with them.

"There is a place for everybody," Goins said.

Sill, those more seasoned with the paddle will have the opportunity to play in a national tournament series put on by club locations across the country. Last year's purse was valued at more than $250,000, according to Goins.

A first-month-free membership promotion at Ace Pickleball Club's Grand Rapids location ends on Tuesday, April 7.

For non-members, a day of play costs $30.

For more information on membership, click here.

