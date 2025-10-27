Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A soup or a stew? Chili cook-off coming to downtown Grand Rapids this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Soup season (or perhaps stew season, depending on your definition).

On Saturday, a chili cook-off will be held at Gimme's Par and Grill in downtown Grand Rapids in support of charity.

From 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., the "baddest bowls in the city" will compete for the top spot with proceeds from the event supporting the Van Andel Institute.

Tickets at the door are $15 and include entry into the event, one sample of every chili, two voting tokens, access to a heated tent and live music. If you purchase tickets in advance, the cost is $10 per ticket. Children ages 10 and under are free.

