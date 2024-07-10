'A real medical need': Grand Rapids Police Department takes mental health training

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Breaking into groups, members of the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) and other public safety agencies presented on mental health disorders, scrawling definitions, symptoms and treatments onto large pieces of paper, taping them onto the wall.

"For those of us who don't have anxiety, we just go, 'Suck it up,'" said one woman, addressing a room packed full of first responders.

On Wednesday, GRPD hosted Health Network for Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) training. For a full eight hours, the nonprofit taught around 30 people how to spot and handle the "warning signs" of mental health disorders, also stressing the importance of taking care of one's own mental health.

FOX 17

"These men and women are facing very difficult challenges," said Kasie Pickart, Behavioral Health Grants Project director for Hope Network. "To be one small piece to give them those supports and education is going to be sticking with me for a really long time."

Hope Network says 9 out of 10 officers report "stigma" as a barrier for seeking help and cites higher rates of mental health challenges for public safety professionals.

FOX 17

"Sometimes it's hard to process the really wild scenes we come across," said Officer Ray Erickson of GRPD.

In his 10 years at the department, one day sticks out to Erickson in terms of mental health crises.

"The emergency room doors, they blew open," said Erickson, recalling the scene from a Grand Rapids hospital.

A man wearing a hospital gown — "disconnected from reality" with a "thousand-yard stare" — looked both ways and ran.

At that moment, Erickson put mental health training to practice. Not a typical police pursuit, he spoke calmly and brought the man back to safety.

"When I encounter situations like that, I've got that in my back pocket because now I've already done it," Erickson said.

For Sarah DeBoe, an emergency communications operator for Grand Rapids' police and fire departments, trauma isn't seen but heard.

"That can carry so much weight," DeBoe said. "Because you hear it in their voice. We have to get them — we want to get them — the help they need."

A few years back, she took a call from a woman, distraught, whose husband had recently taken his life.

"She knew what happened, but you could just tell she was afraid. She was fearful. She was just kind of stuck," DeBoe said.

FOX 17

For the next 8 to 10 minutes, DeBoe was her "lifeline," walking her through the next steps that were to be taken by law enforcement. "[Her] whole world just came crashing down and we could be there for her."

Following Wednesday's training, Hope Network will follow up with officers on a quarterly basis, documenting the number of people they've referred to mental health professionals.

"Mental health is a real medical need," Erickson said. "Cancer, broken bones, heart issues ... it should all be treated the same."

