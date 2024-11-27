A place for all: Mel Trotter hosting annual Thanksgiving meal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Staff and community partners are prepping hundreds of pound of turkey, potatoes, and thousands of pounds of stuffing, green beans, and all the fixin's to provide warmth, sustenance, and camaraderie for those in need this Thanksgiving.

“The holidays can be a difficult time for members of our community who may be struggling to make ends meet,” said Chris Palusky, CEO of Mel Trotter Ministries. “This event provides a safe and welcoming place for people to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal, while connecting with others in our community.”

That's why Mel Trotter Ministries is joining forces with The Gilmore Collection too prepare everything.

IN THE KITCHEN

The Gilmore Collection and Mel Trotter staff are prepping a huge meal

180 Turkeys

2,400 Pounds of potatoes

3,000 Dinner rolls

240 Pounds of stuffing

700 Pounds of green beans

700 Pounds of candied carrots

60 Gallons of gravy

Meal Prep starts at 5 a.m. and Thanksgiving will be served at DeVos Place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

NOT JUST A MEAL

Mel Trotter Ministries will provide free, donated coats and The Rapid is offering free shuttle service to and from DeVos Place for those who need it!

