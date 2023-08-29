‘A New Home for Healing’: Children’s Healing Center moving to new GR facility

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Children’s Healing Center (CHC) announced Tuesday it plans to move to a new home.

We’re told they bought the Youngsma Center from Calvin University, found on Beltline Avenue.

The pediatric healthcare service says the new facility will allow them to meet growing demand for their services in Grand Rapids.

“We’re delighted to take the healing power of play to a new, larger home in West Michigan that will allow us to better serve our members,” says Founder & CEO Amanda Barbour. “We have experienced tremendous growth over the past eight years and are incredibly grateful to our partners at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Parish and School for helping us with our first home. As we embark on this next chapter, we’re looking forward to providing even more Good. Clean. Fun.® to our West Michigan members in a new space designed just for them."

CHC says they’ve seen enormous growth over the last three years, necessitating waiting lists for their services. Additionally, CHC tells us their current building lacks accessibility in some areas, insufficient parking and issues with circulation.

The new building is expected to solve these and other issues.

Renovations are slated to commence this fall with a projected grand opening window of Q4 2024.

CHC says a fundraising campaign is underway to raise $8.5 million toward the new building. More than half the fundraising goal has already been raised.

Connect with Melissa Block by emailing mblock@childrenshealingcenter.org to make a donation.

The new facility is expected to be outfitted with:



A half gym for fitness and group classes, among other activities.

An entry and intake area large enough to provide health screenings for multiple families at once.

A mechanical room with a water filtration system, HVAC unit and other sanitation equipment.

A larger play room that encourages exploration, creativity and educational play.

A designated area for teens and young adults.

Community areas with a café, lounge and a counseling room for families.

CHC serves children with compromised immunity by addressing social isolation and relieving stress, boosting patients’ mental health.

Visit CHC’s website for more information.

