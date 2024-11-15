A holiday tradition: The Grand Rapids Christkindl Markt opens shop

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Christkindl Markt at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market opens Friday, offering 138,000 square feet of festivities.

The market is located on Ionia Avenue, adjacent to the Grand Rapids Downtown Market.

Inspired by traditional European Christmas markets, the Christmas village will feature artisan gift and food vendors, holiday entertainment, and family-friendly activities.

“Twice the Cheer” is the motto for the market's second year, and will be decorated in holiday cheer with twinkling lights and seasonal greenery.

The market will include over 60 vendor booths, curling sheets, holiday beverage options, and commemorative glassware.

The outdoor vendors will include gift selections from wreaths, customizable ornaments, alpaca wares, snow globes, pet accessories, ceramics, candles, beeswax goods, hand-made skincare products, and more. Gift-able and packaged foods such as candies and baked goods will also be available for market-goers.

New this year is the Alpenglobe experience, offering a cozy, winter wonderland, for groups of up to eight to be able to gather and enjoy food and beverages. The Alpenglobe is a spherical enclosure furnished with seating surrounding the sphere, a large central table, wooden accents, and festive décor.

Additionally, the Christkindl Markt will also offer activities, such as the outdoor curling experience. Each one-hour curling reservation includes access to a 38-foot synthetic “ice” sheet with eight stones.

To learn more about this year’s Christkindl Markt, or to reservations for the Alpenglobe or Curling, you can follow the link to the websitehere.

Christkindl Markt Hours, November 15 through December 23

Regular hours:

Wednesdays 11:00am – 7:00pm

Thursdays 11:00am – 7:00pm

Fridays 11:00am – 9:00pm

Saturdays 10:00am – 9:00pm

Sundays 10:00am – 7:00pm

Special hours:

Wednesday, November 27 (Day before Thanksgiving) 10:00am – 5:00pm

Thursday, November 28 (Thanksgiving Day) CLOSED

Monday, December 23 11:00am – 7:00pm

