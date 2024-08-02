A Father's Journey to Justice: Seeking answers in the murder of 15-year-old Amillier Penn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's been two months now since 15-year-old Amillier Penn's life was cut short. While nobody has been arrested yet in the murder, his father has been working everyday to deliver justice in his son’s name.

On June 1st, while playing football with friends, Amillier was confronted by an unknown gunman. He was chased for some time to Umatilla, near Madison, where he was shot and killed.

Corey Penn is left with unanswered questions and a deep sense of loss.

"I'm not okay. My family's not okay," Corey told FOX 17 Friday

"I'm just trying to have strength for my son."

Corey has been keeping his son’s memory alive by adding pieces to a makeshift memorial on Umatilla daily, hanging up signs with Amillier’s face, and speaking out online.

"This area will continue to stay lit up, and we're not going to stop until Amillier gets justice," Corey said Friday referring to the growing memorial.

As he reflects on his son's life, Corey remembers Amillier's passions: "He loved his family. He loved gaming. He loved playing basketball, and he loved just helping people."

Corey believes that there are people out there who know the identity of his son's killer and is urging them to come forward.

"Look at my son's face," he said holding a poster adorned with Amillier.

"You are forever going to be hiding until you are apprehend. You are forever gonna have to look over your shoulder. You will continue to see my son's face."

The family is seeking any information that could lead to the arrest of the shooter.

"Someone has answers, and we are asking that they just come forward and give our family some temporary peace," Corey pleaded Friday.

Silent Observer is now offering a $9,200 reward for information leading to Amillier’s killer.

Anyone can submit information via Silent Observer completely anonymously. Michigan law allows for your name to never be made public.

Friday, Corey is asking everyone who loves and cares about Amillier to light a candle at their homes at 10:04 PM, to keep his name and story alive.

Penn Family

The time represents Amillier’s birthday, October 4.

As the search for justice continues, Corey remains resolute.

"I want this to forever be a reminder to those who know, and for the ones who did it. We haven't forgot."

Here is a breakdown of how Silent Observer preserves the anonymity of anyone who submits a tip, even in the event that a reward is given.

Silent Observer

