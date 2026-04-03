A day after no charges in the Da'Quain Johnson death, neighbors call the decision 'not very surprising'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County prosecutor announced Thursday he will not charge the officers involved in the death of Da'Quain Johnson.

Grand Rapids No charges for GRPD officers in shooting death of Da'Quain Johnson Matt Witkos

The two Grand Rapids Police Department officers are back on the job and going through training before being cleared to go out in the field. GRPD will conduct an internal investigation into whether the officers followed department policy.

Johnson was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer following a chase in mid-February.

When asked if the officers acted reasonably or if it just could not be proven otherwise to warrant charges, the Kent County prosecutor responded.

FOX 17

"Yes, I mean, I think it's both. I don't think you can separate necessary. I think under the circumstance I can't disprove it clearly. I go back to, what else would you have them do? I can’t. It would have been great if they would have done something else," Kent County prosecutor Chris Becker said.

I visited the neighborhood on Friday, where the chase and shooting happened.

Neighbors I talked with who live nearby tell me they are frustrated by the decision.

Marshelle Chandler was home the night Johnson was killed. Six weeks later, Chandler learned the officers involved would not face charges.

Family of Da'Quain Johnson Da'Quain Johnson and Angelica Johnson

"A mother lost her son. Kids lost their dad, so I hope that they get the healing that they need. I pray that the city of Grand Rapids can figure out how they can get that healing for the children and his mom," Chandler said.

"It’s distasteful. I don't like it. It's not very surprising. But at the same time, I just feel like there could have been a lot more investigating," Chandler said.

Grand Rapids Expert explains why officer who shot Da'Quain Johnson wasn't charged Josh Berry

Kent County Commissioner Robert Womack has been supporting families who have lost loved ones in officer-involved shootings.

While police immunity was not a factor in this case, Womack feels the community perceives it that way.

"Sadly, the message that came out without charges coming and without this going to a jury and letting the jury be the final decision maker — it sends a message to our community that I can't erase our community feels that police have the right to kill and that they will have (qualified) immunity," Womack said.

Womack adds that families should be having conversations.

KENT COUNTY PROSECUTOR

"You can't judge all police by the actions of some. I still tell them we have to continue to teach our children to know your rights and what to do when they interact with police," Womack said.

Chandler is having that conversation with her son.

"Him, enjoying being a child is very, very hard, because you don't know what they will mistake for a gun or a weapon, or what people will call and just say about a child. So I just try to keep him as safe as possible. I let him know just to be respectful, and that's for any adult or any type of authority, just to be respectful," Chandler said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube